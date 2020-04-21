JUST IN
Award set up for young officers of Indian Railway Traffic Service

The honour will be for developing and managing SETU, a platform for providing transport solution in this hour of crises.

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The Asian institute of Transport Development (AITD), headed by KL Thapar, has announced an award of Rs 50,000 to young officers of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) for developing and managing SETU, a platform for providing transport solution in this hour of crises. AITD is a New Delhi-based institute based in Delhi working on transport issues and enjoys a consultative status with the United Nations.
First Published: Tue, April 21 2020. 18:05 IST

