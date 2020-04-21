By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Award set up for young officers of Indian Railway Traffic Service
The honour will be for developing and managing SETU, a platform for providing transport solution in this hour of crises.
The Asian institute of Transport Development (AITD), headed by KL Thapar, has announced an award of Rs 50,000 to young officers of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) for developing and managing SETU, a platform for providing transport solution in this hour of crises. AITD is a New Delhi-based institute based in Delhi working on transport issues and enjoys a consultative status with the United Nations..
First Published: Tue, April 21 2020. 18:05 IST
