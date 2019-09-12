Ayushman Bharat: Almost one year on, states and centre still not in sync

As Ayushman Bharat nears completion of its first year, the team implementing the scheme is planning to streamline it during its second year. Even though the IT platform of Ayushman Bharat is up and running, the bottlenecks are at the state level. Also, as part of the agenda, all state-run schemes are required to amalgamated into Ayushman Bharat.

Many states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, among others, continue to run their schemes as well the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat parallelly. Those at the Centre feel that states do not want to let go of older schemes. One of the ...