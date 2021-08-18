B V Nagarathna: The judge in line to be India's first woman chief justice

Justice BV Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027 after the top court’s collegium recommended her for elevation, said media reports Wednesday.

Nagarathna, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, will likely have a month-long tenure as chief justice but her appointment will be a historic moment. Her father E S Venkataramiah served as the Chief Justice of India between June 1989 and December 1989. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2008 and as a permanent judge after two years.

She is one of the three women judges recommended for elevation to the top court. Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi are the other two women judges.

The collegium, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, recommended the name of nine judges.