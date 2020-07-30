Bakrid: Trucks carrying goats stranded, traders seek compensation from govt

Hundreds of carrying goats for the ritual of sacrifice on Bakrid are stranded at Mumbai's entry points as they are not allowed to sell the animals in public, resulting in many animals dying of starvation.

Animal have now demanded a compensation from the Maharashtra government for the losses suffered by them.

On July 15, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh said the state government will set up an online mechanism for the sale and purchase of goats for the upcoming Bakrid festival and no permission will be given for celebration in coronavirus containment zones.

Gathering of people for 'qurbani' (sacrifice) of goats will not be allowed and markets will be allowed only on open grounds, the city guardian minister said, adding that big markets like Deonar will not be permitted this time.

All India Sheep and Goat Breeders and Dealers Association president Aslam Qureshi told PTI on Thursday that every year they sell lakhs of goats through the abattoir at Deonar here.

This year, they made several demands to the state government for the smooth functioning of the festival, but in vain, he said.

"Several goats are dying in stranded vehicles due to starvation. All this is happening due to lack of a proper policy from the government, hence it should compensate the and farmers who are facing losses," he said.

All India Jamiatul Quresh vice president Imran Babu Qureshi said, We demand compensation from the Maha Aghadi government for the as they have incurred huge losses due to the vague and confused guidelines issued for Eid-al-Adha."



He also said Muslim ministers and MLAs from the ruling parties "failed" to spell out clear guidelines for the festival, hence they should resign.

Former Congress MLA Naseem Khan said the government should set up an inquiry and punish police officials who were stopping vehicles carrying goats purchased online and as per the government guidelines.

Farmers and traders were facing losses and the government should compensate them, he said, alleging that police were unnecessarily harassing and stopping the vehicles carrying animals.