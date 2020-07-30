JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Holding final year exams in Sept to protect students' future: UGC tells SC
Business Standard

Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till August 15

Restriction on flights arriving from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad as been extended up to August 2020

Topics
Kolkata airport | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Kolkata airport
Earlier, the airport had said that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities till July 31.

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all Covid-19 hotspots -- has been extended till August 15, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state, airport sources here said on Thursday.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 15th August 2020," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport tweeted.

Earlier, the airport had said that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities till July 31.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 21:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU