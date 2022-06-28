Ban on single use plastic starting July 1 will not be deferred: Minister

The ban on single use plastic (SUP) from July 1 is unlikely to be extended or eased, said union Bhupinder Yadav on Tuesday, reacting to industry demand.

The notified the Management Amendment Rules, 2021 in August last year. The rules mandated a nationwide ban starting July 1 on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential.

The ban covers rigid plastic items like plates, cups, cutlery such as wrapping or packaging films, PVC banners less than 100 micron, straws and stirrers. The industry size for such items is estimated to be Rs 10,000 crore. The ban also covers high single-use plastic products (SUP) such as earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene [Thermocol] for decoration.

Several FMCG companies have protested the ban citing high cost of alternatives which in turn will increase the cost of final products. Plastic straws are used with tetra juice boxes by leading companies such as Pepsico, Dabur Parle Agro etc and these are also the companies which have reportedly asked the government to relax the ban and defer to a later date.

Yadav said the industry got one year time to prepare. “We are expecting co-operation from the FMCG industry. The MSMEs which are currently manufacturing SUPs would be urged to shift to making alternatives. We would run awareness programs. The government is committed to the initiative and will not take a step back,” Yadav said.

'Business Standard' recently reported the leading companies with a collective turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, alone consume about six billion straws every year. These would need to be replaced with paper straws which are costlier and India currently does not have domestic manufacturing for the same. Parle Agro, makers of Frooti and Appy, said that the industry might have to close factory operations if the deadline is not extended, this paper reported recently.

Additionally, the MSMEs have also expressed their concerns, saying that a blanket ban could lead to job losses.

Ministry officials said capacity building workshops would be organised for MSME units to provide them technical assistance for manufacturing of alternatives to banned SUPs items. The workshops would be held by Central/State pollution control boards (CPSB/SPCBs) along with the Ministry of Small Micro and Medium Enterprises and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering (CIPET) and their state centres.

For effective enforcement of the ban, and state level control rooms will be set up and special enforcement teams will be formed for checking illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items, said officials.