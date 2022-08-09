JUST IN
Musical evening with Bhangra, Apache Indian's performance mark CWG closing
Mumbai Police to initiate mission to reunite missing children with families
US pledges $1 bn worth rockets, other arms for Ukraine as war continues
12th edition of Defence Expo to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar: MoD
US-based Indian organisation endorses Rishi Sunak for the UK PM race
Telangana: BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging at his residence
Delhi govt defers relaxations in driving test, to ease existing norms
Swadesh Darshan revamped to create jobs, preserve local cultural: Centre
Federal regulators clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner
India, US joint special forces exercise begins in Himachal's Bakloh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Musical evening with Bhangra, Apache Indian's performance mark CWG closing
Business Standard

Bangladeshi man arrested at Lucknow airport for 'buying' Indian passport

A Bangladeshi man was arrested at the Lucknow airport for buying a fake Indian passport for Rs 1 lakh and a fake Aadhaar card for Rs 10,000 to go to the Middle East in search of livelihood

Topics
Middle East | India-Bangladesh | Bangladesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Custody, police custody, jail, arrest
Representative Image

A Bangladeshi man was arrested at the Lucknow airport for buying a fake Indian passport for Rs 1 lakh and a fake Aadhaar card for Rs 10,000 to go to the Middle East in search of livelihood.

He was arrested upon on his return from Sharjah when he failed to explain to an immigration officer why he did not opt for a direct flight for Kolkata instead of landing in Lucknow and then taking a connecting fight to Kolkata.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Zabbar, 43, who originally hails from Bangladesh's Pabna district.

However, the Indian passport and Aadhaar card seized from him states his identity as Jabbar Shak, 39, resident of Nadia district in West Bengal.

"When I questioned him on why he did not book a direct flight for Kolkata from Sharjah instead of landing at Lucknow, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer. He was interrogated and confessed that he was a Bangladeshi national and had bought an Indian passport for Rs 1 lakh and Aadhaar for Rs 10,000 from a man in West Bengal," said an official.

"Touts in Bangladesh had demanded 4 lakh taka which he could not afford, so he went for a cheaper alternative -- the Indian passport. He was a labourer in Sharjah and was heading home (Bangladesh). After alighting at Kolkata airport, Zabbar was supposed to cross the border in the night."

Zabbar has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Middle East

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 09:59 IST

`