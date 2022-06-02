Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Terrorists shot dead a bank employee from inside the bank premises in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital, officials said. The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the Central government, the administration and the State Bank of India.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of the resident and said the NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir.

"The killing of Mr Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family," Gehlot tweeted.





Congress also condemned the killing and lashed out at the Centre for its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of the people.

"The incident calls for urgent and effective measures to save innocent lives in Kashmir," said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson, Pradesh Congress Committee.

Terming the security situation in kashmir "very grim", he said how long will the nation tolerate the targeted killing of innocents, especially minorities in the valley, contrary to the claims of normalcy in kashmir by the Centre and Union Territory administration.

Two days ago, on May 31, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Of the eight targeted killings in Kashmir since May 1, three victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.