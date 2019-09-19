Batman at 80: A look back at the making and remaking of the Dark Knight

Batman, a pop-culture icon in his own right, turned 80 on March 30 this year. And today, on September 21, DC comics will celebrate its annual Batman Day by lighting up the skies of major cities across the world with the iconic Bat Signal at 8 pm local time.

Fans will also be able to follow the progress of the Signal from Tokyo to Los Angeles on the Bat-Tracker that DC has hosted on its website. The Bat Signal, which projects the eponymous masked vigilante’s personal sigil into the skies, is only one of the many symbols that represents the iconicity of Batman. Even if you are not ...