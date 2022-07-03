Beijing and Shanghai resume flights, trains as Covid-19 cases come down

-
Kerala on Sunday recorded 3,322 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths which raised the total caseload in the State to 66,53,272 and the fatalities to 70,048 respectively.
The State reported that 3,258 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and that the active cases increased to 28,720, according to official data.
On Saturday, the southern State reported 3,642 fresh cases and nine deaths.
In view of the gradual increase in COVID cases this month when the State has been, on an average, reporting over 3,000 cases daily, the Police Department recently ordered all district police chiefs to ensure implementation of a State government direction to make wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings, and while using transportation.
In an order dated June 22 circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", the Police Department referred to an April 27 directive of the State Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force.
The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.
