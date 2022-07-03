Odisha reports 346 fresh Covid-19 cases, biggest spike in over 4 months

recorded 346 cases on Sunday, the highest spike in over four months, pushing the tally to 12,90,538, the health department said.

The test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 per cent from 1.7 per cent the previous day, it said. On February 22, the state had logged 428 cases.

The death toll, however, remained at 9,126.

The fresh infections, detected out of 12,897 samples, comprise 49 children.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of single-day cases at 189, followed by 51 in Cuttack, the department said.

now has 1,310 active cases, while a total of 12,80,049 people have recovered from the disease so far, it added.

Meanwhile, after Bhubaneswar, the authorities of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) made wearing masks mandatory in public places, as part of precautionary measures in the fight against the virus.

