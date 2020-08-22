Beijing set to go mask-free as Covid-19 cases plummet to a new low

People in China’s capital Beijing are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, the health authorities said on Friday, a second such announcement since May when it was reversed after a recurrence of Covid-19 cases.

According to the official data, Beijing had 935 cases of Covid-19 since February this year of which 924 have recovered.

The city reported nine deaths.

People are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, but they still need to wear masks when in close contact with others, a new guideline issued by the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said.

On May 17, Beijing made a similar announcement, becoming a rare city in the world to relax norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But the rule was reintroduced a few weeks later after the new clusters of the virus linked to the city’s main market called Xinfadi broke out.

The new guidelines suggest people who have a fever or respiratory symptoms to avoid attending weddings, birthday parties, and other family gatherings.