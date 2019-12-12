Bengal Conclave: Mamata again slams Centre for weak business environment

In a veiled attack on the Centre, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the prevailing state of business environment in the country and claimed that industrialists in her state were immune to any interference from agencies and could have complete peace of mind.

Using this pitch to promote her flagship programme, Bengal Business Conclave in Digha, which is aimed at attracting business, she said, “Everybody is scared. How will you run the business. You have to pay so many taxes - income tax, customs tax, CBI tax. In Bengal I think nobody will say they are having any problem. Problem will happen if everyday, somebody knocks on your door and tells you get out”.

However, she quickly corrected herself saying, “Sorry, CBI is an agency”.

Her message comes on the heels of her attacks on the the Centre over ease of doing business. While the Centre has been claiming that India’s ranking in ease of doing business has been improving, Banerjee has been claiming otherwise, alleging that investors are scared.

Earlier last week, in an event, she blamed the Centre for the ongoing alleged fear psychosis among industrialists. In fact, Rahul Bajaj, chairman of the Bajaj Group had drawn home minister Amit Shah’s attention towards some policies and the prevalent business scenario at an event which threw open a catalytic chain of arguments.

Referring to the ongoing slowdown, Banerjee said, “In the world, and in India as well, there is an acute crisis. But why Bengal is safe? Because we give thrust to the small industries. Three crore jobs are being created and unemployment is down by 40 per cent in West Bengal”.

In fact, the state has been focusing on the MSME sector to generate jobs and attract investment.

In the Conclave, the chief minister also announced the creation of several hubs for the MSMEs.

A garment hub is being set up in Nungi near Kolkata, a steel fabrication centre is being set up in Paschim Medinipore, a shellac centre is being built in Purulia and a common facility centre for bell and brass metal is being built in Bankura.

Besides, other common production centres are being set up in Bardhaman and Nadia for “kantha stitch handwork” and earthwork.

Other such facilities are being built across the state including North Bengal.

“As the model of this Conclave, we have reached out to those international bodies we hadn’t engaged with before and have targeted to promote manufacturing. In fact, MSMEs are the key pillars for generating employment in the state," Amit Mitra, the state’s finance minister said.

The state government is expected to start work in the Deocha-Pachami-Harinsingha coal belt within seven days.

A state government official said that the clearance for mining from the coal ministry has come and the state is about to apply for the necessary forest and environmental clearances and others shortly. A tender for selecting the miner will also be floated. Initially, around 40 million tonnes of coal can be mined from this coal belt.