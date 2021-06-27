Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC asks victims to file complaints from Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
NHRC warns HRD Secretaries over plight of students from poor backgrounds
Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief
After row with board, IIM Calcutta director Anju Seth quits
Calcutta HC dismisses Bengal govt's plea, NHRC to probe post-poll violence
-
An NHRC committee, which was
constituted on the direction of the Calcutta High Court to look into allegations of human rights violations in the wake of post-poll violence in West Bengal, would receive representations from complainants starting Sunday, an official said.
The members of the committee would meet the victims/complainants from 4 pm on Sunday and 10 am on Monday at the Staff Officer Mess of the CRPF at Salt Lake, he said.
The panel members and several other teams of the National Human Rights Commission "have been touring various places of West Bengal and enquiring into the veracity of these allegations," the official said.
A five-judge bench of the high court had on June 18 directed the chairperson of NHRC to constitute a committee to examine all cases with regard to alleged human rights violations in the state as a result of post-poll violence.
The bench had sought a comprehensive report about the present situation.
It had on June 21 dismissed a prayer of the West Bengal government for recalling the order passed in respect of PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll violence in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU