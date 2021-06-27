Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC asks victims to file complaints from Sunday

An committee, which was



constituted on the direction of the Calcutta High Court to look into allegations of human rights violations in the wake of post-poll in West Bengal, would receive representations from complainants starting Sunday, an official said.

The members of the committee would meet the victims/complainants from 4 pm on Sunday and 10 am on Monday at the Staff Officer Mess of the CRPF at Salt Lake, he said.

The panel members and several other teams of the Human Rights Commission "have been touring various places of and enquiring into the veracity of these allegations," the official said.

A five-judge bench of the high court had on June 18 directed the chairperson of to constitute a committee to examine all cases with regard to alleged human rights violations in the state as a result of post-poll

The bench had sought a comprehensive report about the present situation.

It had on June 21 dismissed a prayer of the government for recalling the order passed in respect of PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll in the state.

