Bengal reports 3,029 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in last 24 hours

West Bengal reported 3,029 fresh COVID-19 cases, 50 more than the previous day, raising the tally to 20,62,293, the health department said on Thursday.
Five more fatalities pushed the toll to 21,260, it said.
North 24 Parganas district topped the list of single-day infections with 732 cases, followed by Kolkata (574) and South 24 Parganas (208).
The positivity rate increased to 18.95 per cent from 18.59 per cent on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
West Bengal now has 28,856 active cases, while 20,12,177 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Since Wednesday, the state has tested 15,981 samples for COVID-19, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
