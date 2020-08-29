JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jharkhand allows intra-state transport services in view of JEE/NEET exams
Business Standard

Bengal writes to Railways, says metro, local train services can be resumed

The government also requested the board to put in place the required logistics for smooth operations of the services

Topics
West Bengal | Railway Board | Railways

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses to ministers, govt officers, district magistrates, superintendents of police, and other officers who are attached with health department during the administrative meeting on COVID-19 issues.
CM Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said her government is willing to allow one-fourth of suburban trains services and full Metro Railway services with adequate safety protocols

The West Bengal government has

written a letter to the Railway Board, stating that metro and local train services can be resumed in a limited manner in the state but with all health safety protocols.

The government also requested the board to put in place the required logistics for smooth operations of the services.

In a letter to the Railway Board chairman, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "This is to bring to your notice that state government is of the view that metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols."


Before resumption of the services, the required modalities and logistics to ensure smooth operation may be worked out in consultation with the state government, the letter, sent to the board on Friday, said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said her government is willing to allow one-fourth of suburban trains services and full Metro Railway services with adequate safety protocols, including social distancing from September 1.

The letter, however, did not suggest any date from which metro and local train services can be resumed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU