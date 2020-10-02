Bengaluru riots: BJP gives clean chit to police, demands ban on SDPI

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: CM Yediyurappa likely to travel to Delhi
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Dream come true: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja
-
Former Karnataka minister Aravind Limbavali, who headed the fact finding committee of the ruling BJP to probe the Bengaluru riots that broke out about a month ago, handed over its report to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the party office here on Thursday.
While handing over the report, Limbavali demanded that the state government should take steps to impose a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged involvement in the D.J. Halli riots, that broke out in different parts of the city.
In the riots, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy's ancestral house and two police stations were torched by an enraged mob over an alleged Facebook post by the MLA's nephew, Naveen Kumar.
According to the report, the riots were pre-planned taking extensive help of social media to instigate the mob.
"On that day, Bengaluru witnessed a Taliban-like situation in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli where the riots broke out. Efficient officers should be deputed by the police for the area," the report noted.
The report also tried to highlight that the riots were a result of a leadership crisis within the Congress.
Giving a clean chit to the police department, the report added that intelligence failure was not the cause for the riots, but the internal crisis in the Congress was the reason.
--IANS
nbh/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU