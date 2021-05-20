Bharat Biotech to ramp up Covaxin production, make 200 mn doses a year

--- which manufactures vaccine "Covaxin" --- on Thursday announced plans to ramp up production of the vaccine at its subsidiary Chiron Behring Vaccines Ltd, located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in Good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities already operational for production of vaccines based on inactivated vero cell platform technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety.

"Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from Q4 2021," said in a statement.

The Company said it had already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses, adding Chiron Behring to this line up of high containment BSL rated GMP facilities that are required to manufacture Covaxin.

"This effectively takes the volumes upto around 1 billion doses per annum, with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety."