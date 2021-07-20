Bharat Biotech's Bengaluru unit has overcome glitches, says V K Paul

-
Bharat Biotech, the maker of the Covaxin vaccine, has overcome initial hiccups at its Bengaluru facility and is on track to go ahead as planned, said V K Paul, chairman of the national Covid task force, and member-health, NITI Aayog.
Paul said the company has added two facilities in Ankleshwar and Bengaluru as part of its expansion plans. While Ankleshwar has started production, according to schedule, there were some issues with initial stabilisation due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Production was a little behind expectations, but issues have been addressed. The production it had planned will be achieved,” said Paul.
Bharat Biotech is hoping to manufacture 1 billion doses per annum by the end of this year.
