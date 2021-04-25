Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to extend shelf life of Covaxin: Report

-
ALSO READ
HC asks Himachal to share details of steps taken for Covid-19 management
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Delhi HC asks SII, Bharat Biotech to disclose their manufacturing capacity
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker
-
Bharat Biotech has written to the India's drug regulator seeking extension of the shelf-life of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from six to 24 months, sources said on Sunday.
Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, are the two vaccines so far being used in India's current COVID-19 vaccination drive. Russian vaccine Sputnik-V has also been approved for emergency use in India.
The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was given permission for sale and distribution of Covaxin with shelf life of six months when stored at two to eight degrees Celsius.
"Now, we are herewith applying for the extension of shelf life from six months to 24 months when stored at 2-8 degreesCelsius," the firm said in its application to the Drugs Controller General of India.
In support of their proposal, Bharat Biotech has submitted updated accelerated and real-time stability data of Coaxin along with the justification for the extension of shelf-life.
The DCGI had extended the shelf-life of Covishield from six to nine months from its manufacturing date in February.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU