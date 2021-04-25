Planning to deploy mobile vans for phase 3 vaccination: Mumbai Mayor

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine stock in Mumbai about to get over: Mayor Kishori Pednekar
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
At least 10 Covid-19 patients dead in fire at Mumbai mall hospital
Declare Marathi-speaking K'taka-Maha border areas as UT: Uddhav
Thackeray government's autocratic behaviour defeated, says Arnab Goswami
-
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday informed that instead of conducting door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination, the city administration is planning to deploy few mobile vans for the next phase beginning May 1.
"We are not planning to conduct door-to-door vaccination but we are planning to place a few mobile vans for vaccination at various places. Registration for vaccination will be done via the Co-Win app only," said Pednekar.
Speaking about vaccine supply, the Mumbai Mayor said, "We have enough doses of Covaxin in our hospitals. We expect delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two. Today we have a good stock of Remdesivir."
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the state will get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir for the period between April 21 and 30 from the Centre.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's demand to increase the supply.
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in coronavirus infections since March 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU