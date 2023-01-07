JUST IN
FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh

He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra

Topics
Jairam Ramesh | Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Karnal (Haryana) 

Uniform Civil Code short-hand for imposing RSS view: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

"This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual's yatra," Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question here.

He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

The senior party leader added that Gandhi has raised three big issues in the Yatra, namely economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 15:54 IST

