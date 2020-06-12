JUST IN
Pleas call for ticket refunds; SC asks govt to discuss with airlines
Business Standard

Bhopal to remain shut on weekends amid spike in Covid-19 cases: Govt

"We have decided that Bhopal will remain open for five days and shut for two days in a week- on Saturdays and Sundays," Mishra said

ANI 

Coronavirus, child, testing
A child being screened as migrants from Chhattisgarh gather for registration and medical certificates to return to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jammu

Bhopal will remain shut for two days in a week in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the State Health Minister Narottam Mishra.

"We have decided that Bhopal will remain open for five days and shut for two days in a week- on Saturdays and Sundays," Mishra said.


He warned negligence in the treatment of COVID-19 will not be tolerated. "Yesterday (Thursday), 7,971 tests were done in one day, which is a record number, out of the samples 192 tested positive. Corona recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is 69 percent and the situation is under control in the state. Don't be afraid, be careful."

155 positive cases have been reported from the city in the last two days. The total number of coronavirus patients in Bhopal has reached 2,082.
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 13:27 IST

