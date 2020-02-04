JUST IN
Business Standard

Bhutan passes legislation imposing Rs 1,200 daily fee on Indian tourists

Bhutan said it was imposed for its "sustainable development"

IANS  |  New Delhi/Thimpu 

A hiking trip in Bhutan
Bhutan's lower house on Monday passed a legislation that makes it mandatory for visitors from India, Bangladesh and the Maldives to pay a fee of Rs 1200 per day for its "sustainable development" from July this year.

The Himalayan kingdom, which is concerned about its ecology and environment, decided to impose the fee following an increase in Indian tourists. There was a ten per cent hike in the number of tourists from the three countries who visited Bhutan in 2018.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 21:18 IST

