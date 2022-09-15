Bias behind Indian women finding fewer jobs, earning less: Oxfam report

-
ALSO READ
Governments need to take urgent action to combat inequality, says Oxfam
Poverty has fallen, but social inequality in India has increased: Report
Gender Gap Index 2022: India slips on income measures, shows data
WEF 2022: Oxfam calls for wealth tax to benefit women in informal sectors
How has India's consumption inequality come down to a four-decade low?
-
A woman competing with a man for jobs in India’s villages is 100% likely to face discrimination because of her gender and stands only a 2% chance of finding work in cities, a new report from Oxfam found.
Social pressure and employer prejudices contributed to a bias against hiring women, according to data published Wednesday. The discrimination also means women have salaries that are 67% lower than those earned by men.
Decades of efforts by the government to deter prenatal sex determination have helped improve a gender imbalance in India, where families traditionally prefer sons over daughters. But the latest numbers underscore challenges in providing equal opportunities: Between 2010 and 2020, the number of working women in India dropped from 26% to 19%, according to the World Bank.
The Oxfam report, which bases its findings on the Indian government’s employment data from 2004 to 2020, also highlights caste and religious bias in the work force.
In villages, lower castes have faced an increase in employment discrimination, the report found. Income gaps among casual workers in cities was attributable to discrimination 79% of the time, the report said, with urban Muslims facing especially high unemployment rates.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 07:07 IST