Bihar hasn't received Rs 3.44 bn of MGNREGA dues from Centre, says minister

Rural Development Minister on Tuesday claimed that the state was yet to receive Rs 3.44 billion from the Centre on account of the MNREGA scheme for the current and last financial years.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said that "MNREGA work would be expedited further if it gets its backlog (dues) from the Centre."



An independent body of 'Social Audit Society' has been set up under the MNREGA for which two state resource persons and 32 resource persons have been appointed, he said.

The social audit work will be completed in three phases in 10 districts- Nalanda, Purnea, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Gaya, Banka, Khagaria, Patna and Katihar - in the current financial year of 2018-19, the minister said.