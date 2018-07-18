Two dead, many feared trapped after two buildings collapse in Greater Noida

Two male dead bodies have been retrieved by the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, where two under-construction buildings collapsed on Tuesday.

NDRF Commandant, PK Srivastava said, "Two male dead bodies have been recovered. Four NDRF teams and dog squad are present on the spot, chances of any victim being alive are scant. Operations will continue until all victims are rescued."

Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Police and rescue teams are present at the spot.

Soon after the mishap, Chief Minister took cognisance of the incident and asked the District Magistrate to follow up with the Disaster Response Force team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.