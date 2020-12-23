Bihar junior doctors on indefinite strike, seek revision in stipend

-
Junior doctors across Bihar have called an indefinite strike starting from 7
The strike will affect the healthcare services across the State.
The Junior Doctors Association Bihar made this announcement on Tuesday. According to the Association, they have informed the Principal and Superintendent of Medical Colleges regarding the strike.
According to the Association, the stipend of junior doctors in Bihar has not been revised since 2017, due to which they have called the strike.
