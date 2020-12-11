Bihar records 595 new coronavirus cases, four additional fatalities

on Thursday reported 595 new



COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,41,533, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Two COVID-19 patients each died in Nawada and Supaul districts, following which the toll increased to 1,307, it said.

A total of 442 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

There are 5,286 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 2,34,940 have recovered in the state.

The state has so far tested 1.59 crore samples for COID-19, including 1,26,206 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, Patna accounted for 261, followed by Gaya (33), Muzaffarpur (20), Nalanda (19), Kishanganj and Begusarai (16 each).

