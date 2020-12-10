Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,270 more Covid-19 cases, 12 new deaths

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
-
Gujarat on Thursday recorded 1,270 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,24,081 cases, while the death toll climbed to 4,135, as 12 more succumbed.
In December so far, the state has seen 14,301 cases at an average of 1,430 per day.
A total of 1,465 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,06,126, while there are 13,820 active cases.
Ahmedabad saw 278 new cases, Surat 196, Vadodara 175, Rajkot 124 and Gandhinagar 58.
Mehsana saw 50, Patan 37, Jamnagar 35, Panchmahals 28, Dahod 25, Surendranagar and Kutch 21 each, Junagadh and Bhavnagar 20 each, Amreli, Banaskantha, and Narmada 18 each, Bharuch 17, Kheda and Morbi 16 each, Sabarkantha 12, Anand and Valsad 10 each, Mahisagar nine, Gir-Somnath eight, Aravalli seven, Devbhumi Dwarka five, Tapi four, Botad three, Chotta Udepur, Dangs, and Porbandar two each and Navsari one.
Seven deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while three died in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Vadodara.
A total of 84,92,641 cases have been conducted so far, while there are 5,53,136 people under quarantine.
--IANS
amc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU