Bihar: Republic Day tableaux to give message of online education

On at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, one would see a glimpse of Bihar's tourist places this year as well as a message of protection from the pandemic and 'online education, the need of the hour'.

A senior official said on Monday that this year, 10 departments would present the tableaux on various themes. On the occasion of Republic Day, Governor Phagu Chauhan would unfurl the tricolour and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, among others, would be present on the occasion.

The Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa by the Department of Art, Culture and Youth, Bihar, and the main tourist spots associated with Vaishali Kolhua would be displayed in the tableaux.

A tableau based on the theme 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' would also be displayed by the industrial department and the Upendra Maharathi Shilp Anusandhan Sansthan, showing the future of

Due to the pandemic, the number of people gathering at the Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of would not be high this year. Instructions have been given not to overcrowd the entrance door.

--IANS

mnp-skp/khz

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)