Bill Gates, Joe Biden, ISS & others greet India on 76th Independence Day

As India celebrating 75th year of Independence Day on Monday, wishes are pouring in from across the world.



Bill Gates, co-founder, congratulated Prime Minister on India's transformation in the digital sector while spearheading the healthcare development of the country.

"India's progress in these sectors (digital and health) is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav," he said.



As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav — (@BillGates) August 15, 2022

Indian-American astronaut, Raja Chari, also extended heartfelt greetings from the International Space Station. On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6

— Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also congratulated India and extended greetings on the occasion of 76th .



"Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the happy occasion of 76th Day of India," the Nepal ministry said.

US President also honoured the country's democratic journey and stated that the two nations are indispensable allies.



"As nearly four million Indian-Americans celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on August 15, the United States also join the people of India to honour its democratic journey, which is guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in an official statement.

US State of Secretary, Tony Blinken and Singapore High Commission also congratulated India on .

Congratulating PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, said the European country will always stand by India's side.



Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2022

Russian President sent warm congratulations to newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu as well as PM Modi. "Russian -Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership," he added.