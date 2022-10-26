Billionaire Gautam Adani's wealth up relative to India's GDP, shows data

Amid increasing volatility and recession fears looming over global markets that has led to the decline in wealth of a number of billionaires, Gautam Adani was the only one to buck the trend. The billionaire added $43.3 billion in net worth between Diwali 2021 (November 4) and this year’s Diwali (October 24) according to Bloomberg data. He added more wealth than the gross domestic product (GDP)of more than a dozen Indian states.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:17 IST
