JUST IN
FMCG major Dabur announces investment of Rs 325.87 crore in Indore plant
Billionaire Gautam Adani's wealth up relative to India's GDP, shows data
Dabur India to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587 crore
Sebi bars Momentum Tips, its proprietor from securities markets for 3 years
Madras HC orders status quo against digital payment app MobilePe
Passenger vehicle makers cheer as sales jump in month-long festival season
Trai to push DoT for separate license for wholesale access network provider
Kerala-based IT firms secure business leads worth Rs 80 crore at GITEX
Zee, Sony agree to sell three Hindi channels to address CCI concerns
Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 airplanes from Vistara: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IIFL Finance's Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore; total income up 19%
Business Standard

Billionaire Gautam Adani's wealth up relative to India's GDP, shows data

He was the only one in the top-5 billionaire who did not see a wealth decline over the last year

Topics
Gautam Adani | Indian billionaires | Adani Group

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Minority shareholders gain focus amid Adani-NDTV ownership battle
Gautam Adani is now the fourth richest man in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Amid increasing volatility and recession fears looming over global markets that has led to the decline in wealth of a number of billionaires, Gautam Adani was the only one to buck the trend. The billionaire added $43.3 billion in net worth between Diwali 2021 (November 4) and this year’s Diwali (October 24) according to Bloomberg data. He added more wealth than the gross domestic product (GDP)of more than a dozen Indian states.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.