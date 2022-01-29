BJP accounts for 70% of assets declared by national parties: ADR report

The (BJP) declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore in the fiscal year 2019-20, the highest among all political parties, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at Rs 698.33 crore and the Congress at Rs 588.16 crore, according to poll reforms advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

prepared its report based on its analysis of assets and liabilities of and regional parties in FY20.

According to the analysis, the total assets declared by the seven and 44 regional parties during FY20 amounted to Rs ,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore, respectively.

Among the seven parties, the highest assets were declared by the BJP (Rs 4847.78 crore or 69.37 per cent), followed by the BSP (Rs 698.33 crore or 9.99 per cent) and the Congress (Rs 588.16 crore or 8.42 per cent), the report said.

Among the 44 regional parties, the assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 2028.715 crore or 95.27 per cent of the total declared by them cumulatively.

In FY20, among the regional parties, the highest assets were declared by the Samajwadi Party at Rs 563.47 crore (26.46 per cent), followed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Rs 301.47 crore and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at Rs 267.61 crore.





Fixed Deposits/FDR constituted the largest share of Rs 1,639.51 crore (76.99 per cent) of the total assets declared by regional parties in FY20.

Under the FDR/fixed deposits category for the financial year, the BJP and the BSP declared Rs 3,253.00 crore and Rs 618.86 crore, the top two among all national parties, while the Congress declared Rs 240.90 crore.

Among regional parties, the SP (Rs 434.219 crore), TRS (Rs 256.01 crore), AIADMK (Rs 246.90 crore), DMK (Rs 162.425 crore), Shiv Sena (Rs 148.46 crore), BJD (Rs 118.425 crore) were among those that declared the highest assets under fixed deposits.

The total liabilities declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties for FY20 amounted to Rs 134.93 crore.

“The National Political Parties declared the total liabilities of Rs 74.27 crore in FY20. National parties declared Rs 4.26 crore under Borrowings and Rs 70.01 cr under Other Liabilities and in the FY20, Congress declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 49.55 crore (66.72 per cent) followed by AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) that declared Rs 11.32 crore (15.24 per cent)," the said.

Regional political parties declared total liabilities of Rs 60.66 crore in FY20, it said.



“Regional Parties declared Rs 30.29 crore under Borrowings and Rs 30.37 crore under Other Liabilities and in FY20, TDP declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 30.342 crore (50.02 per cent) followed by DMK that declared Rs 8.05 crore (13.27 per cent)," the analysis said.

