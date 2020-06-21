BJP hopes Mamata's 'poor' handling of Covid will push voters towards it

Weighed down by the Covid-19 pandemic and devastated by the Cyclone Amphan, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, recently spoke with her party’s elected representatives in a video conference to elicit their feedback on the impact of the crises.

It is reliably learnt that those who chipped in gave a buoyant account of the ground situation. Prashant Kishor, political consultant hired by Mamata to help strategise and form a plan of attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2021 Assembly elections, interceded and counselled ...