India's crude, gas consumption up but output fell in last 10 years: Report
India's medium term fiscal outlook key for rating action: Thomas Rookmaaker

Fitch Ratings expect India's economic activity to contract by 5% in FY21 due to the strict lockdown measures imposed, before rebounding by 9.5% in FY22

Indivjal Dhasmana 

With Fitch Ratings revising the outlook on India's ratings to negative from stable earlier, its director of Sovereign Ratings Thomas Rookmaaker tells Indivjal Dhasmana that while the country's economic growth would bounce back in FY22, it was yet to be seen whether medium term growth outlook of 6-7 per cent was achievable or not.

He speaks about fiscal metrics, government debt market, India-China tensions and signals to investors due to actions by rating agencies. Edited excerpts: Fitch Ratings expects India’s economy to contract 5 per cent in FY21 due to Covid-19 impact. ...

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 15:34 IST

