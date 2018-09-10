BJP lauds PM Narendra Modi for 'visionary and disruptive leadership'

The (BJP) on Sunday conceded to a “brief slowdown” in the Indian economy as a result of demonetisation, implementation of goods and services tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which it termed as "creative destruction".

The executive passed a political resolution at its two-day executive meeting that concluded on Sunday, which detailed Narendra Modi’s vision of building a ‘New India’ by 2022, when the country marks 75 years of its Independence.

It said a “new confident India” which is “reaching new heights in each and every field” was in the works, and a “spirit of inventions and innovations is sweeping across the country” and helping farmers double their incomes.

ALSO READ: 'Ajeya Bharat, Atal BJP': PM Modi's theme song for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Borrowing from Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter’s theory of "creative destruction", the political resolution credited the achievements of the four years of the Modi government to the "visionary and disruptive leadership" of the PM.

It said the PM “inherited a crumbling, corrupt and crony capitalist economy” four years ago. “We had the challenge to turn it around. The undertook the task of setting its basics right. It called for some harsh action, the kind that the Austrian-American economist Joseph Schumpeter called ‘creative destruction’,” the resolution stated.

Quoting from Schumpeter, the political resolution said the economist described ‘creative destruction’ as the “process of industrial mutation that incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one”.





ALSO READ: Mahagathbandhan a compulsion, vindication of BJP's success: PM Modi

“Demonetisation, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code - IBC, etc are such measures that set India’s economic basics right while bringing economic discipline and rule of law in the governance," the resolution stated.

"As a result, after a brief slowdown, the Indian economy is rising fast," it stated. It said India is "the fastest growing major economy in the world today with 7.5 per cent GDP growth rate as projected by the IMF (International Monetary Fund)". The resolution stated that China with 6.6 per cent growth rate is "well behind" India.

The resolution said India’s contribution to the world’s GDP has increased from 2.6 per cent in 2014 to 3.3 per cent in 2017. While not referring directly to rupee’s value, the political resolution said Moody’s rating agency upgraded India’s local and foreign currency issuer rating to Baa2 with a stable outlook from Baa3.



ALSO READ: BJP sounds poll bugle for 2019, Amit Shah vows to better 2014 performance

The political resolution stated that "corruption", which was "once endemic to Indian system has largely disappeared from public domain. In a reference to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and other economic fugitives, the resolution said,

It said there was a time when India was called a poor country, when both its government and people were poor. It said that while slowly the people started becoming rich, but the government remained poor. The resolution stated that after four years of prudent fiscal management have made both India and Indians richer.

The resolution said the Modi government is in the process of providing 10 million homes to families from lower income group, and would achieve the aim of providing homes to 50 million families in the next three years "to end homelessness in the country". "The country will be completely free from homelessness very soon," it said.