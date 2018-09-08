BJP sounds poll bugle for 2019, Amit Shah vows to better 2014 performance

-
ALSO READ
Rahul inciting hatred in society with 'lies' about SC/ST Act, Shah tweets
Rahul Gandhi alleges data 'leak' from NaMo android app, BJP hits back
Modi slams Opposition, exhorts party workers on BJP's 38th foundation day
Your silence on violence against women, children unacceptable: Rahul to PM
Modi slams Cong on triple talaq, asks if it's a party for Muslim men alone
-
A key BJP meeting chaired by its president Amit Shah today vowed to work to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a bigger victory than 2014 when it had won a majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history, sources said.
A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.
They pledged to work for the party's victory in assembly polls in five states and a decision was taken to give extra emphasis on the elections in Telangana, which is likely to go the polls with states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
"The BJP is confident of returning to power with more number of seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," a source said.
Shah inaugurated the office-bearers meeting and it will be followed by a two-day meeting of the party's national executive.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU