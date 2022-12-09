BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil code

On the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MP Harnath Singh Yadav gave Notice in to discuss the implementation of the in the country.

The is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.

The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.

