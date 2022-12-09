JUST IN
HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil code

On the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil code in the country

On the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.

The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 12:41 IST

