JUST IN
G20: Kishan Reddy, Rupala to address Tourism Working Group meet in Gujarat
Forest cover goes up by 6.95% in Telangana between 2015 to 2021: Report
CBI arrests KCR's daughter K Kavitha's ex-auditor in excise policy case
Impetus given to health, education in BBMP limits, says Karnataka CM Bommai
No restrictions today in J-K for hoisting Tricolor, says Anurag Thakur
Development has taken wings under PM Modi's rule: Haryana minister Anil Vij
Way forward in ties with India is Modi restoring Kashmir's status: Khan
Latest news LIVE: FY23 CPI forecast lowered to 6.25%, says Governor Das
Rise in Indian-American influence in US: Philanthropist M R Rangaswami
Top headlines: Two-wheeler EVs under fire, Vivad se Vishwas-II, and more
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
LG should stop taking credit: Sisodia on appointment of principals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP seeks Rahul's apology over 'Yogi does not understand Hinduism' remark

Gandhi had reportedly said that 'Yogi Adityanath cannot be a religious leader because of the language he uses'

Topics
Hinduism | Rahul Gandhi | BJP

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has raised strong objection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Yogi Adityanath and has sought his unconditional apology.

Gandhi had reportedly said that "Yogi Adityanath cannot be a religious leader because of the language he uses". The Congress leader also claimed that the chief minister does not understand Hinduism "because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing."

Reacting to his comments, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "Rahul's statement just shows his political immaturity. It appears that he is in a trance. He has not visited the state and surely has not witnessed the development here that is visible in the form of expressways and other infrastructure projects."

Chaudhary further stated, "Yogi Adityanath has established the rule of law in UP. His comment on Yogi Adityanath, the head priest of Gorakhnath Math, proves that he is neither aware of the past nor knows anything about the present."

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hinduism

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU