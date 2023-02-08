Impetus given to health, education in BBMP limits, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a lot of importance has been given to education on health in BBMP limits.

Talking to reporters here after inaugurating Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Primary School on Tuesday, Bommai said, " The best schools are constructed than the private schools. Because of this, the children are now studying in a good atmosphere. In the last one and a half years, the old schools are demolished and the modern schools are being constructed in BBMP limits."

On 15,000 teachers to be recruited next year, Bommai said, "he had opened a school and college in Govindarajanagar last week and today the model schools were inaugurated in the Mahalakshmi Layout."

"Most schools have modern laboratories which are better than private schools. As many as four schools are being modernized in which 6,000 children are studying. Infrastructure is critical in schools. Already, 15,000 teachers are selected and it will be announced as per the court's order," he added.

"Next year, to mitigate the shortage of teachers, 15,000 teachers will be recruited. Minister Gopalaiah through his trust, has appointed teachers for the government schools and given them salaries," he stated.

"The help of various organizations must be taken. Even the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard. In a way, it is the best opportunity for those living in slums and denied education to study," he further stated.

Bommai said people are now coming to the government schools and hospitals. Time has changed. "Previously, none of them had the idea of having such schools in BBMP limits. Today, 108 'Namma Clinics' was inaugurated. Each clinic has a small laboratory to test BP and sugar levels," he added.

While talking about the helpline for the protection of Kannadigas struck in Turkey, Bommai said, "The CM said the government is in touch with External Affairs Ministry and a special helpline is being set up. Details of the Kannadigas living in Turvey are being collected."

"Even information from the Indian Embassy in Turkey is being sought. The government helpline will be in Bengaluru and people whose relatives are in Turkey may contact to avail all the facilities from the government," he further stated.

On being asked about objection by the Andhra Pradesh Government on the Upper Krishna Project, he said the opposing time has ended and now it is the time for implementation.

