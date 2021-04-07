BJP traders' outfit protests against Maha govt's coronavirus curbs

-
Several shopkeepers under the
aegis of the BJP Vyapaari Aghadi on Wednesday staged protests in parts of Nagpur city against the Maharashtra government's directive to shut establishments selling non-essential commodities.
As per the state government's latest curbs to control the surge in COVID-19 cases, shops and establishments selling non-essential commodities and services will have to remain shut till April 30.
Shopkeepers in Itwari, Kamal Chowk and Teen Naal Chowk markets sat in protest outside their closed shops.
Led by the BJP's city unit chief Pravin Datke, shopkeepers under the BJP Nagpur Vyapaari Aghadi came out in front of their shops carrying placards against the government order, party spokesperson Chandan Goswami said.
The outfit demands compensation in the GST for traders and relaxation in restrictions that have been imposed, he said.
Shopkeepers and traders on Tuesday staged similar protests across the state against the state government's latest restriction, citing that the move will severely impact small businesses amid the pandemic.
