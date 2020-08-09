Black box of crashed Air India flight brought to Delhi for further probe

The black box of flight that crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on Friday evening was brought to Delhi on Sunday.

The black box has been kept at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) lab for examination.



At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members were safe, said the in a statement.

The flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening.