Clotting cases after vaccination miniscule, but pose definitive risk: Govt

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Decked up for first day, first shot: All eyes on Covid-19 vaccination drive
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
Top headlines: 380,000 vaccinated so far, round-2 of Sebamed-HUL ad war
LIVE: I-T dept questions Robert Vadra for second day in benami assets case
-
Bleeding and clotting cases following coronavirus vaccination in India are minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country, a report submitted by the national AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
"Following the alerts in some countries on post-vaccination “embolic and thrombotic (clotting) events” with AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine (Covishield in India), a decision was taken to conduct an urgent in-depth analysis of the adverse events in India in the light of the global concerns," the health ministry said on Monday.
However, the government, citing AEFI data, said that even if it's very miniscule, there is a definitive risk of clotting events.
Since the vaccination drive was initiated – more than 23,000 adverse events were reported through the Co-Win platform reported from 684 districts of the country. Of these, only 700 cases (9.3 cases per million doses administered) were reported to be serious and severe nature.
The AEFI committee has completed an in-depth case review of 498 serious events, of which 26 cases have been reported to be potential clotting events – following the administration of Covishield vaccine – with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases per million doses.
This reporting rate of clotting is much lower than the 4 cases per million reported by UK’s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Germany has reported 10 events per million doses, according to the union health ministry.
There were no potential clotting events reported following administration of Covaxin vaccine.
The health ministry says it is important to know that clotting events keep occurring in general population as background and scientific literature suggests that this risk is almost 70 per cent less in persons of South and South East Asian descent in comparison to those from European descent.
"Covishield continues to have a definite positive benefit risk profile with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to Covid-19 across the world and in India," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU