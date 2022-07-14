Blockchain hackathon 'Building Future Cities' to be held in Bengaluru

A two-day blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities', will be held here from August 5.

The hackathon is organised by Crypto investing app CoinSwitch, in association with 'Startup Karnataka', a Karnataka Government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangaluru South).

It is also supported by Sequoia India.

The hackathon will challenge participants to envision a blockchain-powered India, with a focus on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralized waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, efficient and transparent vaccine distribution, among others, the organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs three lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs six lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or in a team of up to four members, it said.

"Karnataka is the torchbearer of . The state has an excellent track record of close collaboration between the government and entrepreneurs. This hackathon enables Karnataka to carry this success story to the next frontier of technology - blockchain - and empowers young innovators to utilise the power of blockchain for public good," Karnataka IT Minister Ashwath Narayan C N said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)