SC sets aside Patna HC order asking Sahara chief to appear before it

-
ALSO READ
9 Sahara Group cos to face serious fraud probe as SC sets aside HC order
SC to hear plea challenging Delhi HC relief to Sahara Group firms tomorrow
Sahara chief Subroto Roy likely to appear before Patna HC on Thursday
Patna High Court issues arrest warrant against Sahara chief Subrata Roy
NSE co-location case: Court denies anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Patna High Court orders in an anticipatory bail case including the one directing Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy to appear before it.
The orders were passed by the high court while hearing the anticipatory bail application of another person.
The apex court said the high court, while entertaining the plea for grant of anticipatory bail filed by the applicant before it, went into inquire into matters "unrelated" to the facts relevant for deciding the application.
"In the present case, we have noticed that the high court kept the application for grant of anticipatory bail pending and issued directions, including to issue notice to third parties to appear before the court. That, in our opinion, is impermissible and cannot be countenanced," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala said.
The top court set aside the February 11 and April 27 orders of the high court.
It had earlier stayed the order passed by the high court which had on February 11 directed to add Sahara Credit Cooperative Societies Limited and Roy as opposite parties to a bail petition pending before it and later, directed him to personally appear before it.
On April 27, the high court had directed Roy to personally appear before it noting that Sahara Group and other companies, which have been taking deposits till about one month back, are directed to come up with a plan for the return of investment of the investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU