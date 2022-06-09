Delhi metro's blue line service disrupted again; third time this week

Disrupting travel thrice in the past four days, train services on Delhi Metro's blue line were delayed yet again after damage to the Over Head Electrification wire during the morning rush hours on Thursday, according to Rail Corporation (DMRC).

It informed that the train services remain normal on all the other metro lines. Normal services were resumed around 9:30 AM. Blue line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

Providing an update on the blue line, the said that damage to the OHE wire occurred due to a "flash over by an external object" between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations.

"Blue Line Update: There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha.

Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted," tweeted.