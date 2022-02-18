BMC issues notice to bungalow owned by Union minister Narayan Rane

-
Amid the ongoing Shiv Sena-BJP war of words, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to a bungalow owned by Union minister Narayan Rane for conducting inspection and taking measurements of the premises located in the upscale Juhu area.
The 'Adish' bungalow falls under the K-west civic ward located in western suburbs of Mumbai. The notice was issued to the bungalow's owner by the BMC assistant engineer (building and factories) on Thursday. The notice, however, did not bear the owner's name. Sources said the civic body issues such notices to verify complaints of illegal constructions. The notice, which is in possession of PTI, said the designated civic official will "enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises of Adhish Bungalow located on CTS no. 997 and 997-A of Juhu" on February 18 or thereafter anytime. The notice further stated that the civic team will visit "to inspect the said premises and to take measurements and photographs of the same" and also asked the "owner" to be present for the same along with the last approved plan or authentic documents of the structure. Meanwhile, a team of the BMC, contorolled by the Shiv Sena, on Friday evening visited the spot, but returned without any action as no one from the Rane family was present at the bungalow, the sources said. Senior officials from the K-west civic ward were not available for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts. Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Mumbai, said she will comment on the issue only after obtaining all relevant information. Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, however, said the civic body takes action wherever government rules are violated. Leaders of the Shiv Sena and the BJP have been sparring over the last few days and trading charges against each other.
