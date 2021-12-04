BMC officials to call quarantined passengers 5 times a day, send doctors

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: Made template for new vaccine against Omicron, says Pfizer CEO
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
Domestic airlines carry 300,000 passengers; festivals prompt travel
Covid: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from South Africa to be quarantined
-
BMC officials will call international travellers in home quarantine five times a day and send medical teams to ensure compliance of the rules as per a standard operating procedure released on Saturday.
According to central government guidelines passengers coming from twelve “at risk” countries will have to undergo a RT-PCR test on arrival. If the test is negative such passengers have to undergo seven days home quarantine. This includes countries in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, Mauritius among others.
Accordimng to the SOP the Mumbai airport will share details of all passengers arriving from at risk countries to the BMC every day. The list would be shared with local ward offices. “Ward war rooms shall ensure all these passengers are strictly following home quarantine protocols by calling them up five times a day throught their quarantine period to monitor their health status,” it said.
Ward offices will also notify housing societies to ensure that there are no visitors in such homes and will send medical teams to check compliance of quarantine norms. BMC will also ensure that such persons take the RT-PCR test on the seventh day and send a team to their home if required.
“The mechanism will be as effective as institutional quarantine. Our objective is to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant in Mumbai,” said municipal commissioner I S Chahal.
On Thursday, the Maharashtra government amended its testing and quarantine regulations following a nudge from the union health ministry. Passengers from three African countries – Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine upon arrival. The earlier regulations mandated institutional quarantine for passengers from twelve “at risk” countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU