BMC officials to call quarantined passengers 5 times a day, send doctors

officials will call international travellers in home quarantine five times a day and send medical teams to ensure compliance of the rules as per a standard operating procedure released on Saturday.



According to central government guidelines passengers coming from twelve “at risk” countries will have to undergo a RT-PCR test on arrival. If the test is negative such passengers have to undergo seven days home quarantine. This includes countries in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, Mauritius among others.



Accordimng to the SOP the airport will share details of all passengers arriving from at risk countries to the every day. The list would be shared with local ward offices. “Ward war rooms shall ensure all these passengers are strictly following home quarantine protocols by calling them up five times a day throught their quarantine period to monitor their health status,” it said.



Ward offices will also notify housing societies to ensure that there are no visitors in such homes and will send medical teams to check compliance of quarantine norms. will also ensure that such persons take the RT-PCR test on the seventh day and send a team to their home if required.



“The mechanism will be as effective as institutional quarantine. Our objective is to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant in Mumbai,” said municipal commissioner I S Chahal.



On Thursday, the Maharashtra government amended its testing and quarantine regulations following a nudge from the union health ministry. Passengers from three African countries – Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine upon arrival. The earlier regulations mandated institutional quarantine for passengers from twelve “at risk” countries.