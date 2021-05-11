BMC to procure Covid-19 shots, devises steps to make vaccination accessible

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring a global tender for vaccines and is devising a procedure to enable non-tech savvy citizens to register for Covid-19 vaccination, environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray said on Monday.
The corporation also plans to set up vaccination centres in each of 24 municipal wards and has also issued vaccination guidelines for housing societies.
Thackeray said the government has asked the civic body to explore a global tender for Covid-19 vaccines.
"Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly ongoing and the @mybmc shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive-in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai," he added.
Residents especially those in the 18-45 age group have been facing problems in booking slots for vaccination. The municipal corporation also stopped walk-ins for all above the age of 45 due to chaos in few centres.
Last Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting nod for developing separate app for vaccinating citizens in 18-45 age group.
